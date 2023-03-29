The Minnetonka-based agribusiness Cargill said it will stop handling Russian grains for export in July.

"[A]s grain export-related challenges continued to mount, Cargill will stop elevating Russian grain for export in July 2023 after the completion of the 2022-2023 season," said the statement.

According to Reuters, which first reported the news, elevating refers to the lifting of grain into export vessels.

Cargill said it would continue shipping grain from Russian ports to "destination markets" and that other business divisions, such as starches and sweeteners, oils and fats, as well as animal feed would not be impacted by these changes.

Last year, within days of Russia's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Cargill — owner of one of the world's largest fleets of grain ships — announced they'd scale back but continue operating essential food and feed facilities in Russia, a wheat-rich nation, to forestall global food insecurity.

Even this past January, in an interview with the Star Tribune, Cargill CEO Brian Sikes reaffirmed this commitment.

"We're engaged in the region," Sikes said. "We continue to operate in Ukraine. And we continue to operate in Russia, which has been controversial."

During the January interview, Sikes noted the company, in the future, might cease operating in Russia if the privately-held company was either nationalized by the Russian government or if it could not provide safety to its employees.