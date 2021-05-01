The Twins are heading into the second game of a three-game series against Kansas City with some momentum.
A 9-1 victory Friday night in Ben Rortvedt's major league debut helped the Twins (9-15) gain a bit of ground on the Royals, who lead the American League Central Division at 15-9.
For Saturday's 1:10 p.m. (BSN) start on an 80-degree May Day, Twins' right-hander Matt Shoemaker (1-2, 5.49 ERA) will take on Royals lefty Danny Duffy (3-1, 0.39 ERA).
Duffy has had three scoreless outings in his four starts this season.
Entering his fifth start, Shoemaker has allowed seven earned runs in his past 8 2⁄3 innings.
ROYALS LINEUP
- Whit Merrifield 2B
- Carlos Santana 1B
- Salvador Perez C
- Jorge Soler RF
- Ryan O'Hearn DH
- Hunter Dozier 3B
- Andrew Benintendi LF
- Michael Taylor CF
- Nicky Lopez SS
TWINS LINEUP
- Byron Buxton CF
- Josh Donaldson 3B
- Nelson Cruz DH
- Jorge Polanco 2B
- Kyle Garlick RF
- Mitch Garver C
- Alex Kirilloff 1B
- Andrelton Simmons SS
- Luis Arraez LF
