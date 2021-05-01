The Twins are heading into the second game of a three-game series against Kansas City with some momentum.

A 9-1 victory Friday night in Ben Rortvedt's major league debut helped the Twins (9-15) gain a bit of ground on the Royals, who lead the American League Central Division at 15-9.

For Saturday's 1:10 p.m. (BSN) start on an 80-degree May Day, Twins' right-hander Matt Shoemaker (1-2, 5.49 ERA) will take on Royals lefty Danny Duffy (3-1, 0.39 ERA).

Duffy has had three scoreless outings in his four starts this season.

Entering his fifth start, Shoemaker has allowed seven earned runs in his past 8 23 innings.

ROYALS LINEUP

  1. Whit Merrifield 2B
  2. Carlos Santana 1B
  3. Salvador Perez C
  4. Jorge Soler RF
  5. Ryan O'Hearn DH
  6. Hunter Dozier 3B
  7. Andrew Benintendi LF
  8. Michael Taylor CF
  9. Nicky Lopez SS

TWINS LINEUP

  1. Byron Buxton CF
  2. Josh Donaldson 3B
  3. Nelson Cruz DH
  4. Jorge Polanco 2B
  5. Kyle Garlick RF
  6. Mitch Garver C
  7. Alex Kirilloff 1B
  8. Andrelton Simmons SS
  9. Luis Arraez LF