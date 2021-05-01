The Twins are heading into the second game of a three-game series against Kansas City with some momentum.

A 9-1 victory Friday night in Ben Rortvedt's major league debut helped the Twins (9-15) gain a bit of ground on the Royals, who lead the American League Central Division at 15-9.

For Saturday's 1:10 p.m. (BSN) start on an 80-degree May Day, Twins' right-hander Matt Shoemaker (1-2, 5.49 ERA) will take on Royals lefty Danny Duffy (3-1, 0.39 ERA).

Duffy has had three scoreless outings in his four starts this season.

Entering his fifth start, Shoemaker has allowed seven earned runs in his past 8 2⁄ 3 innings.

ROYALS LINEUP

Whit Merrifield 2B Carlos Santana 1B Salvador Perez C Jorge Soler RF Ryan O'Hearn DH Hunter Dozier 3B Andrew Benintendi LF Michael Taylor CF Nicky Lopez SS

TWINS LINEUP