The Saints fell out of first place after one day, but they figure to have plenty to play for over the remaining six weeks of the minor league season.

Byron Buxton hit a 445-foot home run in the first inning, but runs were hard to come by in the rest of the game for the Saints, who stranded 12 runners in a 5-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Sunday at CHS Field.

It was Buxton's third home with the Saints over two injury rehabilitation stints, tying the score at 1-1. The Twins star finished the game 1-for-3 before being pulled for pinch hitter J.T. Riddle in the seventh inning.

The Saints didn't score again until a Cubs error on a Tomas Telis grounder tied it at 2-2 in the seventh. After Iowa regained the lead in the top of the eighth on Abiatal Avelino's RBI single, St. Paul had a big chance in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with nobody out on a single, a walk and a Cubs error.

But Drew Stankiewicz grounded into a fielder's choice that forced a runner at the plate. David Banuelos then popped out to third and Jose Miranda lined out to right to end the inning. The Saints (53-43) also left the bases loaded in the sixth.

Iowa tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth, on a Trayce Thompson home run and a RBI single by Levi Jordan.

Saints starter Drew Strotman gave up two runs in four innings. Robinson Leyer took the loss.

The Saints climbed into first place in Triple-A East's Midwest Division on Saturday, the first time they had done so this season. Sunday's loss dropped them a half-game behind Toledo. The Twins begin a six-game road series against the Mud Hens — the Detroit Tigers' top affiliate — on Tuesday.

That the Saints are playing for first place this week is noteworthy, considering they were 21-26 and 11 games out of first place on June 27. They are 32-17 since then, a .653 winning percentage, despite having a number of key pitchers promoted to the Twins.