Championship Saturday for high school boys' hockey took place again at Xcel Energy Center, and it turned out to be a generational doubleheader.

First, early-times tradition met recent-times tradition when Warroad and Hermantown played for the Class 1A title. Then came a potential predictor of the sport's new face with the meeting of Andover and Maple Grove for the Class 2A title.

Warroad played in its first state championship game in 1948, losing to Eveleth. Hermantown played in its first in 1998, losing to Eveleth-Gilbert in Class 1A.

Andover arrived as the fifth and newest, fast-growing high school in the enormous Anoka-Hennepin School District 11. Maple Grove is the third and newest, fast-growing high school in the neighboring Osseo Area School District 279.

Edina went out 5-2 in the first round to Prior Lake, another place with amazing growth. And then the Lakers were whupped 6-0 by Maple Grove in the semifinals.

This was followed by Andover beating Hill-Murray, 4-2 with an empty-netter, in the other semifinal.

OK, it's a bit early to say see-you-later to those green-and-white blurs, Edina and Hill-Murray, as teams to beat in state tourneys ahead, BUT …

These large and getting larger public schools in increasingly distant suburbs have arisen, and they are going to become stronger. They have outstanding facilities and big numbers of driven athletes.

Maple Grove and Andover are part of the western and northern suburban population expansion. And if you want a mind-blowing experience, go southwest and check out the high schools at Chanhassen and Chaska, which share the Eastern Carver County district.

Mark it down that Andover vs. Maple Grove was a case of the "future is now" in hockey, and metro prep sports as a whole.

Which leads to the following pronouncement for those dedicated whiners who seem obsessed with two issues:

One, they miss the one-class tournament that has been gone since 1992, and two, they have a crazed obsession over a team that wins too often.

Here's the message: Hermantown is doing absolutely the correct thing by remaining in Class 1A and competing for titles. The Hawks have no obligation to get in the same ring at tournament time with the suburban monsters.

Allow Andover and Maple Grove to duel for supremacy now and in the future. Hermantown and Warroad put on a perfectly fine show in Saturday's matinee, with the slight favorite Hawks winning slightly, 3-2.

Hermantown did this with two goals from Zam Plante (right … Derek's kid) and the outstanding defensive pair of Ty Hanson and Beau Janzig.

It was 3-2 entering the third period, and coach Pat Andrews' solution for holding on to the lead was to ride Hanson and Janzig for close to the entire period.

Later, at a postgame conference, Andrews looked to his right and said: "These two came off the ice like one time in the third period.''

This was Hermantown's fourth Class 1A championship and first since 2017. That was Bruce Plante's last season as the coach and builder of the Hermantown powerhouse.

Andrews succeeded Plante, and he was emotional over this title, even as he was wearing the pink bike helmet that the Hawks award to a "player of the game'' after wins.

First title, so the helmet went to the coach.

Andrews mentioned the "hard time'' that Hermantown receives from many rivals and much of hockey fandom.

Why the hard time, Coach?

"They want us to go up,'' he said. "They want us to go up … want us to go up.''

Along with all the success, Bruce Plante brought a share of this on Hermantown with his complaints about being forced to play against Twin Cities private schools in the Class 1A tournament.

The Hawks lost three straight title games (2011 to 2013) to St. Thomas Academy, and another to Breck. Bruce's crusade paid off when the Academy moved up to Class 2A for the 2013-14 season.

The "they'' in the Andrews' "want us to go up'' quickly came to the fore on my Twitter account — and all it took was sending out the final score.

Immediately, there was a response declaring it a "Mickey Mouse title'' and a demand for Hermantown to move up Class 2A.

The Hawks aren't 2A by size. They do play a tough regular-season schedule and compete strongly with 2A schools, and congratulations for that.

That makes 'em bad guys? I don't get it.

And Warroad wasn't complaining, not publicly anyway. Two one-goal games in 2021-22 with the Hawks (Saturday and early season) and coach Jay Hardwick wants to schedule them again next winter.