As more Minnesota companies rethink remote work, Solventum and others hold the line on flexibility

As more Minnesota employers begin pushing workers back to the office, at least a few companies are betting flexible work will prove a long-term advantage.
Twin Cities-based health care company Solventum, spun off from 3M last year, is now among a dwindling group of large firms that continue to allow fully remote work for many employees. CEO Bryan Hanson reassured staff this week there are no plans to change that.
Other Minnesota companies are also sticking with hybrid work models. Leaders said the approach helps recruit talent, especially among professionals with caregiving responsibilities or long commutes.
According to a Solventum employee’s LinkedIn post, Hanson drew a clear line between the company’s ongoing flexibility and 3M’s recent mandate requiring most employees to be in office four days a week.
“We are committed to offering flexible work arrangements, while recognizing the importance of having central hubs for collaboration, innovation and community,” a Solventum spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Hanson is contractually allowed to work from his Florida home and positioned such as a key differentiator in attracting and retaining top talent. Some employees celebrated that stance.
“As a dad to two young boys and husband to a wife who also works full time, that trust means everything,” wrote Ben Johnson, a Solventum marketing leader based in Canada, on social media. “This kind of leadership helps our organization retain talent; and having talented people around me is yet another reason this company is a place at which I want to work.”
Other Minnesota companies are adjusting their policies.