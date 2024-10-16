MN Fortune 500

If it stays in Minnesota, Solventum plans $209M overhaul of Eagan Blue Cross campus

The 3M health care spinoff is asking for $13 million in state assistance as it decides where to put its permanent campus.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2024 at 3:55PM
Solventum, which spun off from 3M in March, plans to move its headquarters to Eagan, if it gets state assistance. Shown is its current headquarters on the 3M campus in Maplewood. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Solventum plans to spend $209 million to upgrade and equip a former Blue Cross building in Eagan as its new headquarters.

The 3M health care spinoff is asking for $13 million in state assistance, including an $11 million forgivable loan and $2 million in rebates and grants through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), according to state documents.

Cities around the world have courted the $8 billion company as it seeks a permanent home outside the 3M campus in Maplewood, where Solventum operations are currently based. An Eagan City Council resolution supporting the state assistance warned Solventum could “move employees to any of the company’s 29 locations outside of Minnesota.”

More than 1,100 jobs will remain in Minnesota if the project goes forward. A majority of those employees will be on site daily, working in R&D labs and a pilot plant.

“We’re thrilled about the prospect of Solventum joining the Eagan business community,” Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said in a statement. “Their presence would further strengthen our position as a hub for innovation and economic growth.”

Solventum declined to comment.

A 250,000-square-foot building at 1750 Yankee Doodle Road will be outfitted “to accommodate significant machinery and equipment for research and development and pilot plant manufacturing functions,” according to a DEED notice, which added that “no additional local assistance is being proposed.”

The $209 million project cost includes property acquisition, site upgrades and equipment purchases.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota downsized its Eagan campus in 2023 in response to hybrid work, leaving 440,000 square feet of office space unoccupied. The campus sits across the Minnesota River from the Mall of America.

Solventum spun off from 3M on April 1 this year. The company, which makes medical devices, bandages, dental supplies and other products, had not publicly committed to keeping its headquarters in Minnesota amid the spinoff.

about the writer

Brooks Johnson

Food and Manufacturing Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, 3M and manufacturing trends.

See More

More from MN Fortune 500

See More
MN Fortune 500

If it stays in Minnesota, Solventum plans $209M overhaul of Eagan Blue Cross campus

card image

The 3M health care spinoff is asking for $13 million in state assistance as it decides where to put its permanent campus.

MN Fortune 500

U.S. Bancorp, like industry peers, posted better-than-expected results thanks to lower expenses

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009, file photo, signs on a US Bank branch in Omaha, Neb., are shown in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Bancorp reports quarterly earnings on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ503
MN Fortune 500

General Mills’ marketing boss on reaching consumers in an era of advertising overload

card image