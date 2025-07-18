MN Fortune 500

Maplewood-based 3M dodges major tariff hit, now expects profits to improve this year

The Minnesota manufacturer escaped a worst-case trade war scenario with high tariffs on and from China thanks to President Donald Trump’s policy.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 18, 2025 at 11:54AM
FILE-3M products are stacked in boxes at the company's Hutchinson plant on Aug. 11, 2022.

The tariff picture looked pretty bleak for 3M this spring, with $850 million in additional costs expected to eat into profits if the heaviest import taxes on China remained in place.

Now the Maplewood-based manufacturer seems to be climbing out of the trade war bunker unscathed, possibly even poised to grow profits.

With a softer tariff outlook, better sales across the company and what CEO Bill Brown called the “operating rigor and rhythm“ of its “performance culture,” 3M upped its outlook Friday. Adjusted earnings guidance for the full year went from $7.75 to $8 per share. That’s up 15 cents on the low end and a dime on the high end of the range.

“With execution improving and solid results in the first half, we have confidence in our increased full-year [earnings] guidance, which now embeds the expected impact of tariffs,” Brown said in a statement.

Sales rose 1.4% to $6.3 billion for the second quarter. Profit dropped 37% to $723 million, mainly because of litigation settlement payouts.

Adjusting for those one-time payments, 3M topped analyst expectations with earnings per share of $2.16, up 16% from last year.

3M shares were trending up 2% in pre-market trading Friday morning.

This story will be updated.

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

