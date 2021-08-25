BOSTON - Rookie Griffin Jax had a rough introduction to Fenway Park last night. The Twins righthander gave up nine runs in an 11-9 loss to the Red Sox, the Twins' fourth consecutive loss on their eastern road swing.

To add insult to injury, ex-Twin Hansel Robles snuffed the Twins rally in the ninth inning, ending a four hour, nine minute marathon.

Another Twins rookie, Bailey Ober, gets his chance against one of baseball's more powerful lineups tonight (6:10 p.m., BSN). Ober is 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA.

Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.43 ERA) starts for the Red Sox.

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Luis Arraez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Jake Cave, LF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

RED SOX LINEUP

Enrique Hernandez, 2B

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Alex Verdugo, CF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Travis Shaw, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C