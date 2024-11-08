A presidential election hits differently for different types of Minnesotans

“For me, my reaction to the news was less about necessarily my thoughts on what’s going to happen politically because I’m kind of, at this point, used to being afraid,” said Boll, who is a trans man and lives in Minneapolis but works in Orono. “But what I wasn’t so prepared for was my own emotional reaction ... to the hurt of living in a community that was so proud to have won this victory for someone [President-elect Donald Trump] who so clearly doesn’t have my demographic’s interest at heart.”