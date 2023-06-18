A driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 94 collided with a FedEx truck and was killed early Saturday, while another driver was taken to the hospital.

The collision occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Afton. Both vehicles burst into flames and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was trapped and died at the scene, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The FedEx driver, who officials identified as Thomas Loran Roberts, is a 69-year-old man from Eau Claire, Wis. He was pulled from his vehicle, a FedEx Freightliner, and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the deceased.

No further information was available early Sunday.