WILD GAMEDAY

at Winnipeg Jets, Canada Life Centre, 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Pregame reading: Wild stun Canucks with seven goals in third period to win 10-7

Opening bell: This is the third installment of this rivalry on the schedule, and if the previous two matchups between the Wild and Jets are any indication, Round 3 will be interesting. The Wild (26-23-6) are coming off their most surprising victory of the season, scoring a franchise-record 10 goals against NHL-leading Vancouver, while Winnipeg (33-15-5) blew a first-period lead to get dropped 6-3 by host Calgary. Then there's the history element: LW Kirill Kaprizov was injured Dec. 30 at Winnipeg, and LW Cole Perfetti was high-sticked by C Ryan Hartman in the rematch the next day. Perfetti claimed Hartman said the high stick was payback for Kaprizov's injury, but Hartman said he never went up to Perfetti and told him the high stick was on purpose.





Watch him: Kaprizov became only the second Wild player to post four points in a period when he helped ignite the Wild's third-period rally against Vancouver on Monday with his fourth career hat trick and an assist. It was the second NHL game in which he has scored three goals in a period. As for the six points he totaled overall, Kaprizov said that never happened when he was in the KHL. "Just when I was young maybe," he added.

Injuries: Wild LW Marcus Foligno (lower body), RW Pat Maroon (back) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back).

Forecast: This series has been physical in the past, but it's what's at stake currently for each team that could ratchet up the intensity. The Wild are finally getting closer to a playoff spot, but they have to sustain their momentum (5-0-1) to keep climbing the standings. As for Winnipeg, the Jets are battling to win the Central Division. G Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start for the Wild after he replaced Filip Gustavsson for the third period vs. the Canucks. Asked why he made the change, coach John Hynes said Gustavsson was "fighting it a little bit" and Fleury "competes and he made some big saves for us." Being tidy in their own end is key to stalling Winnipeg's offense, but the Jets could have their hands full if the Wild's top line picks up where it left off against Vancouver. Kaprizov, C Joel Eriksson Ek and RW Matt Boldy are absolutely dynamic right now. The three combined for a whopping 16 points in the 10-7 thriller over the Canucks with Eriksson Ek also scoring a hat trick.

