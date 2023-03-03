CALGARY, Alberta — Jordan Greenway's uneven season with the Wild has come to an end.

The 26-year-old winger was traded to Buffalo on Friday just before the NHL trade deadline, with the Wild receiving a second-round pick that originally belonged to Vegas in this year's draft, and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

The Wild also landed winger Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit for a fourth-round pick.

Greenway had just two goals and five assists in 45 games, his season interrupted by injury and what he described as "probably a down season" for me last month.

His exit creates some flexibility for the cap-strapped Wild since Greenway, who the team drafted in the second round in 2015 and played 317 games with the franchise, was under contract for two more seasons at a $3 million cap hit. He had 38 career goals, and his best season was 2020-21 when he had six goals and 26 assists in 56 games, playing mostly on the "GREEF line" with center Joel Eriksson Ek and winger Marcus Foligno.

Sundqvist has seven goals and 14 assists in 52 games this season with the Red Wings. A former third-round pick by Pittsburgh, he also had a lengthy stint with St. Louis.

The 28-year-old Sundqvist played on the Blues' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2019. He was traded to St. Louis from the Penguins in 2017 in a deal that sent current Wild winger Ryan Reaves to Pittsburgh.