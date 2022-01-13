Kirill Kaprizov has been chosen for his first National Hockey League All-Star Game.

The 24-year-old right winger, who won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie last season, was named to the Central Division team for the Feb. 5 game in Las Vegas.

Goalie Cam Talbot will also represent the Wild. He is tied for eighth in the league with 15 victories, has a 3.00 goals-against average and .909 saves percentage. It's also his first All-Star appearance.

Kaprizov is eighth in the NHL with 40 points after scoring 14 goals and piling up 26 assists in his first 32 games.

The Wild's leading goal scorer, center Ryan Hartman, is the team's candidate for the "Last Men In" vote. The highest vote-getter from each division will join the All-Star Game rosters as each division will have 11 players (nine skaters and two goalies).

Hartman has 15 goals, 26th best in the NHL.

Team captains are Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan), Toronto's Auston Matthews (Atlantic) and Edmonton's Connor McDavid (Pacific).

The other Central Division players are forwards Kyle Connor of Winnipeg, Alex DeBrincat of Chicago, Clayton Keller of Arizona, Jordan Kyrou of St. Louis and Joe Pavelski of Dallas; defenseman Cale Makar of Colorado; and goalie Juuse Saros of Nashville.

The All-Star Game is played as a three-on-three tournament between the divisions.