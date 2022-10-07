Introduction: Yes, host Michael Rand is fully aware of the contradiction in that headline. He spends the first several minutes of the show talking about how a lot of games — and by extension, a lot of NFL teams — have been bad this year, including Thursday Night's 12-9 snooze-fest between the Colts and Broncos. How do we explain all the poor play? Rand has some ideas.

7:00: Nonetheless, we can't look away. Rand welcomes Star Tribune Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling to the show to set up Sunday's game against the Bears. The Vikings are one of just eight teams over .500 this season, and they have a chance to improve to 4-1. The Bears are in rebuild mode and offer an interesting "what-if" for the Vikings.

30:00: The Wild, the Wolves, and the race to 82-0.

