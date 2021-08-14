The Vikings continue their three-game preseason schedule at 7 p.m. against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's information about today's game and links to follow to keep up with the action.
TV: Ch. 9
Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 230
Vikings: Roster | Depth Chart | 2020 Statistics
Colts: Roster | Depth Chart | 2020 Statistics
Star Tribune on Twitter: Access Vikings | Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer
Access Vikings podcast library
Five players to watch in today's game
Stadium policies: Masks, cash, access
Zimmer: Vikings need 'a little success'
Revamped defensive line expected to debut
