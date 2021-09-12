CINCINNATI — The Vikings opened their season with a penalty-filled 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

New Vikings kicker Greg Joseph made a career-long 53-yard field goal in the final seconds to send the game to overtime, but neither team could generate much yardage in the extra period until the Vikings got the ball at their 37 with 3:40 left.

After gaining a first down on a third-and-2 to get to the Cincinnati 38 with two minutes left, Dalvin Cook fumbled, which was upheld after a video review.

On the ensuing drive, Joe Burrow hit tight end C.J. Uzomah for a 32-yard gain on fourth and 1. After a five-yard rush by Joe Mixon, Evan McPherson hit the winning 33-yard kick with five seconds left.

Down 24-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings got to within 3 on a Cook touchdown run with about nine minutes left. Getting the ball at their own 5 with 1:48 left and no timeouts, they went drove to the Cincinnati 35 to set up Joseph's field goal.

The Vikings trailed 14-7 after terrible first half marred by penalties. They had 10 penalties for 91 yards, including five false starts by offensive linemen. They finished with 12 penalties for 116 yards.