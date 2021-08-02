The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State public college systems are bringing back mask mandates for students and employees just weeks before the start of the fall semester in hopes of protecting their campuses from the surging delta variant of COVID-19.

The U announced Monday all students, employees and visitors at its five campuses will be required to wear masks indoors starting Tuesday, regardless of their vaccination status. Last week, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra told presidents of the system's 37 colleges and universities they should implement mask mandates again if they are located in counties with high virus transmission.

"Wearing a mask or facial covering indoors has been shown to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and, as we saw as a nation, virtually eliminate other airborne illnesses like the flu," U President Joan Gabel said in a statement Monday. She urged those not vaccinated to get their shots.

Another large Minnesota employer, Target, also updated its masking policy Monday. Starting Tuesday, the retailer will require masks for employees and "strongly recommend" them for customers in areas where viral transmission is high.

The U's masking requirement applies to all its campuses, even if they are not located in a county with high transmission.

Minnesota State's mask guidance applies only to colleges and universities located in high-transmission areas. As of Thursday, eight community colleges and two universities in the Minnesota State system were located in such counties, though that number has since increased.

"We expect the number of counties that meet the CDC threshold for 'substantial' or 'high' transmission levels to grow," Malhotra said in a letter to the college presidents. "As a result, all of our colleges and universities should prepare to pivot toward masking protocols, consistent with CDC guidance."

