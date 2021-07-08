Most newly vaccinated Minnesotans bypassed the state's COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, with only 13% of those eligible registering to receive one of nine rewards.

In late May, Gov. Tim Walz announced the program as a way to boost anemic vaccination rates. Up to 100,000 rewards, including State Fair tickets and fishing licenses, would be given to those who got their first dose in June.

About 135,000 first doses were administered last month, yet just 17,409 people requested a reward through a state website.

The most popular reward was money, with 57% choosing a $25 Visa gift card.

While the deadline for requesting the incentives has passed, the state is "continuing to identify other opportunities to encourage Minnesotans to get their vaccine and to thank them for doing so," according to state spokesman Devin Henry.

Several states have launched vaccination incentives, but it is unclear whether they are making a significant impact.

Ohio's $1 million vaccination lottery did not increase adult vaccination rates, according to a study published last week in the JAMA medical journal. However, the vaccination rates in Ohio did not slow as much as in the rest of the country.

Minnesota's incentive program did reach groups that have been lagging in vaccine uptake, with 80% of those requesting an incentive under 49.

"This program was popular with younger Minnesotans, an age group we're aiming to vaccinate," Henry said.

Some of the highest per capita incentive request rates were in the state rural counties, where vaccination rates tend to be lower. Also, half of the requests came from two ZIP codes that score high on the social vulnerability index, meaning that residents there are most at risk during public health emergencies.

Although Minnesota has met President Joe Biden's goal of getting first doses into 70% of adults, the state is still just short of meeting its goal of giving the COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of those age 16 and over, at 67.3%.

Nearly 3.1 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one shot and 2.9 million are fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed since it peaked in April when 1.6 million doses were administered. The most first doses were given on April 9, when 56,476 shots went into arms.

By comparison, 3,160 first doses were given Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported.

State health officials also announced 127 new COVID-19 cases along with two deaths, bringing the state's pandemic total to 606,158 infections and 7,617 fatalities.

Minnesotans can still take advantage of other vaccination incentive programs.

Walz announced last week a partnership with Sun Country Airlines. People receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccine clinic in Terminal 2 of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport can enter into a weekly drawing for a $500 travel voucher. That program runs through Aug. 7.

