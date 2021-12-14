Introduction: Host Michael Rand can't help but notice that it's looking a lot like 2020 again when it comes to COVID and sports. The NFL had 37 positive cases on Monday, including Vikings running back Alexander Mattison entering protocols. The NHL's Calgary Flames are going to miss three games while the NBA's Chicago Bulls had two postponed because of outbreaks.

6:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins the podcast for his weekly film review segment, and the look back at the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers revealed some cause for alarm. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was 0-for-11 with two interceptions (per Pro Football Focus) when facing pressure. The Vikings will need to correct that against the Bears if they want to have any chance of keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

19:00: My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite team had no shortage of material this week.

