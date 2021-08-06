HOUSTON — Another hot and steamy day in Texas, but the roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park as the Twins and Astros meet in the second of a four-game series (7:10 p.m., BSN).

Griffin Jax pitched five strong innings on Thursday as the Twins won the opener 5-3.

My column on rookie Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is here .

Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.94) gets the start for the Twins against the AL West-leading Astros, who will use ace Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.65).

Josh Donaldson's gig at DH Thursday night was successful as he recovers from a slight hamstring strain, and he'll be back at third base tonight for the first time in a week.

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Jorge Polanco, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Mitch Garver, C

Miguel Sano, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

ASTROS LINEUP

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, DH

Yordan Alvarez, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Tucker, RF

Aledmys Diaz, 3B

Chas McCormick, CF

Taylor Jones, 1B

Martin Maldonado, C