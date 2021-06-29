CHICAGO – What the Twins are attempting to do is a John Wick-level impossible task.

They opened a series against the White Sox on Tuesday looking to sock it to them and start a 19-game run of dominance through the AL Central that will make them relevant again, make them buyers and not sellers before the trade deadline and make the second half of the season interesting.

That would require more than one blood oath to pull off.

It would also require righthander Kenta Maeda to pitch like he did a year ago, when he finished second in the AL Cy Young voting. The Twins also would have to continue to play clean baseball.

Maeda started wobbly and was knocked out in the fifth inning. Nelson Cruz was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double. Jorge Polanco was thrown out by the pitcher trying to steal. These moments were magnified as the Twins rallied late and left the tying run on in a ninth during a 7-6 loss to Chicago that dropped them 12½ games back in the AL Central.

"It's not what we're looking for," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We're looking to win this ballgame right here."

Maeda made his third start since returning from the injured list due to a right adductor strain. He posted a 2.89 ERA over his first two post-IL starts. On Tuesday, he walked five over his first three innings while needing 68 pitches. He was constantly behind hitters and struggled against lefties before Chicago sent him to the showers during a four-run fifth inning. The Twins scored three runs in the seventh on three doubles and a groundout.

In 4⅔ innings, Maeda gave up seven runs on eight hits and five runs with four strikeouts. He turned a 2-0 lead into a 7-2 deficit as the Twins dropped the first game of a three-game series after Monday's game was rained out.

BOXSCORE: Chicago 7, Twins 6

The Twins actually led 2-0 on Josh Donaldson's two run homer off White Sox ace Lucas Giolito, his 12th of the season. He had a chance to be the story of the day until the White Sox chased Maeda. As Donaldson rounded the bases and crossed home plate, nearby microphones caught him yelling, "It's not sticky....". Let's assume he added, "anymore" at the end.

While the debate over pitchers using illegal substances on baseball to improve spin rates grew in recent weeks, Donaldson went to twitter and claimed he had plenty of evidence to prove significant cheating.

A slightly husky sportswriter contacted the Twins shortly after to ask when Donaldson was going to meet with the media to discuss his claims. Donaldson let it be known that he would not meet with reporters on the issue, which disappointed the intrepid reporter. Fortunately, Donaldson relented a few days later and wondered aloud if Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was one of the culprits.

Now he has fingered Giolito, who struck out just one batter over six innings. And Giolito wasn't happy after the game.

"He's a....pest," Giolito said around an expletive. "That's a classless move. If he wants to talk, say it to my face.

"At the end of the night, there's a W next to my name and they're in last place."

Baldelli said he was unaware what went on between Donaldson and Giolito. The guess is that there will be a discussion between manager and third baseman.

Keep it coming, J.D. Who's next on your spreadsheet?

That 2-0 lead got away quickly from the Twins after that. Maeda loaded the bases in the first and gave up a run. He loaded the bases in the third and gave up another run. After getting the first out of the fifth, four of the next five Chicago batters reached base as they pulled out to a 7-2 lead and ended Maeda's night.

But wait. A frustrated Maeda first had to be stopped and checked by umpires for illegal substances before he hit the showers.