NEW YORK — Yankee Stadium, both of them, has swallowed up plenty of rookie pitchers over the years, and will again. The brightest stage in the biggest city with the most intimidating dimensions and occasionally frightening lineup is a challenge that even Hall of Famers have flunked.

Bob Feller lasted only one inning in his first start here (well, across the street in the old barn), allowing five quick runs in 1936. Lefty Grove, considered by many the greatest lefthander of all time, gave up six runs in his Bronx debut in 1925. And more recently, Twins rookies like Scott Diamond, Kevin Slowey and Matt Garza each survived less than five innings in New York and surrendered five runs apiece.

So welcome to New York, Charlie Barnes. Your pain is practically a baseball hazing ritual.

Barnes, the soft-spoken lefthander just five games into his career, pitched five jittery innings Friday, sacrificing his nerves, his ego and certainly his ERA for the good of a shorthanded Twins team in a 10-2 loss. The fact that it was the Twins' 18th loss in their past 20 Yankee Stadium games, including playoffs, means it will simply fade into the multitudes for most Twins fans. It may be a little more difficult for Barnes to forget.

The 25-year-old South Carolinian was clearly overmatched by his surroundings in a 37-pitch first inning in which he was responsible for only two of the outs.

He walked the first two hitters he faced, with several pitches missing the strike zone not by inches but feet. After Joey Gallo swung at a couple of pitches well outside the zone and struck out, Barnes hit Giancarlo Stanton on the foot with an errant sinker. Luke Voit followed with the hardest-hit ball of the night, a 108-mph liner to left that scored two runs.

After a pop-out, Gary Sanchez smacked a ball off Barnes' glove and into left field, loading the bases again, and Barnes forced in a run by walking light-hitting shortstop Andrew Velazquez on five pitches, four of them well outside. The inning mercifully ended when Brett Gardner, who nearly missed a grand slam on a long foul ball, singled home a fourth run, but Sanchez was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Rob Refsnyder.

The second inning began with a DJ LeMahieu single and an Aaron Judge home run, and for the second straight night, the Twins faced a 6-0 deficit.

To his credit, Barnes didn't shirk from the task of preserving bullpen arms; he pitched three more innings and gave up only one more run, on a Voit ground-rule double. The final toll: five innings, seven runs on eight hits and five walks, and an ERA that has ballooned, despite a couple of promising starts against the Tigers and Rays, to 6.56.

Kyle Barraclough, who made his Twins debut in relief of Barnes, is hardly a rookie, with five big-league seasons behind him. But he was new to Yankee Stadium, and whether or not that was a factor, he was victimized, too, by home runs.

Voit hit one into the Yankees' bullpen in the seventh inning, and to the delight of a noisy crowd of 39,124 on DJ LeMahieu Bobblehead Night, LeMahieu curled a two-run homer around the left-field foul pole in the eighth.

The Twins didn't have quite the same rally in them as a night earlier, when they brought the tying run to the plate a couple of times. But Josh Donaldson spoiled Yankee lefthander Nestor Cortes' seemingly effortless shutout by smashing a 3-and-2 slider into the left-field seats, scoring Luis Arraez ahead of him.