PHOENIX – Anthony Edwards has started etching his name into the record books.

With his performances against Portland, the Lakers and Phoenix on Thursday, Edwards recorded a total of 105 points, the most by a Wolves rookie in a three-game span. That bested a mark set by Andrew Wiggins from April 7-10, 2015.

The last player to score 105 or more point over a three-game span was Karl-Anthony Towns, who recorded 107 between Jan. 22-25, 2020.

Towns and Edwards became the second duo in Wolves history to score more than 40 points each after Towns and Wiggins did that on April 9, 2017.

Per the Wolves' public relations staff, only five duos have accomplished this in the same game since 2010: Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant (three times); Westbrook and Paul George, also as members of the Thunder; George and Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, and Towns and Wiggins.

Edwards also became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus points in an NBA game, at 19 years, 225 days old. The others on that list? Durant and LeBron James.

"It speaks to the decision to draft him No. 1. He's certainly worthy," coach Chris Finch said of Edwards making history. "It speaks to what the future holds for him and the organization. What he's capable of."

Okogie comes up big

Towns said the unsung hero of Thursday's win was Josh Okogie, who helped hold Devin Booker to one point in the fourth quarter.

"That's a hell of a task he took on and he excelled with flying colors," Towns said.

"I think we got to give him a lot of credit the way he was able to take an All-Star and one of the best scorers in this league right now and really lock him down in the fourth quarter. That's something that needs to be given shine."

Okogie struggled offensively earlier in the season. He took only one shot Thursday, but did what he does best — defending.

"J.O.'s also always been a professional," Towns said. "He's always going to come and bring his best, his tenacity on defense."

Okogie said his role has changed as Finch has tweaked the systems Ryan Saunders had in place. Okogie said that has given him more freedom.

"Being able to make different decisions, whether it's to play weak side, drive, uphill or get a quick screen, it's just more different options with that," Okogie said. "And having like Jaylen [Nowell] and Ant and Jake Layman] and others, you can't really help off them because of their shooting ability. It makes it easier for me to drive as well and get them open."

Etc.

• Jarrett Culver made his return from a left "great" toe strain that kept him out since the team returned from the All-Star break. Culver has played in just three games since Jan. 25 after he missed time because of a left ankle sprain.

• Okogie started Thursday as Finch made some adjustments there. Jaden McDaniels also replaced Jarred Vanderbilt.