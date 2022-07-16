Josh Minott, a Timberwolves second round draft pick, signed his rookie contract on Saturday.
The 45th overall pick out of Memphis gets a four-year deal for $6.8 million, an NBA source confirmed.
The 19-year-old forward averaged 6.6 points for Memphis as a freshman, but has been impressive in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Altuve, Arenado, Chisholm, Rodón won't play in All-Star Game
Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr won't be playing in Tuesday's All-Star Game.
Sports
British Open | McIlroy, Hovland to share lead after 3 rounds
The Latest on the British Open (all times local):
Sports
Ukraine on her mind as high jumper goes for gold at worlds
It took her three days by car to escape from Ukraine after the war started. Champion high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh can only guess at how long it will take to get back.
Wolves
Timberwolves sign second round pick Josh Minott
The 19-year-old forward, who played at Memphis last season, got a four-year rookie deal.
Twins
Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers will be out for 6 to 8 weeks with fractured right thumb
Team didn't rule out the possibility of adding backup catcher before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.