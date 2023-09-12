Introduction: Host Michael Rand watched Aaron Rodgers get hurt on his first series as a Jets QB, a likely Achilles injury that could keep him out for a long time, and couldn't help but think of the emotional letdown after the offseason drama. Imagine, for example, if Brett Favre had been injured in his first series as QB for the Vikings in 2009?

8:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a film review of what went wrong for the Vikings on Sunday. The interior of the offensive line is still a question mark in any given game, and while the defense was improved in some areas Tampa Bay made some key adjustments.31:00: Vikings poetry is back, baby.

44:00: Pablo Lopez or Sonny Gray in Game 1 of a playoff series?

