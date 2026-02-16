Tom Pohlad: Twins tried to sign top free-agent pitcher Framber Valdez

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Tom Pohlad became the Twins principal owner in early December, midway through the offseason, and he says that’s the reason the club will likely enter the upcoming season with its lowest payroll in nine years.
The Twins have been busy in the last week attempting to fortify their bullpen. They signed Liam Hendriks, Andrew Chafin, Julian Merryweather and Cody Laweryson to minor league contracts, and acquired Anthony Banda in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Pohlad confirmed there were attempts at bigger moves. The Twins made a late pursuit and multiyear offer for free-agent starter Framber Valdez, who was the last marquee player available this offseason. Valdez signed a three-year, $115 million deal with American League Central rival Detroit Tigers on Feb. 10.
“He was the best pitcher on the market at that point,” Pohlad said. “We would’ve had a hell of a 1-2-3 punch [in the rotation], and it would be crazy not to look at that.
“It would’ve been fun to make a splash and show the organization and the fans that we’re committed. I do know that payroll matters to people. I mean, it wasn’t just about adding to the payroll. It was a decision that [General Manager Jeremy Zoll] thought was in the best interest of the team, and if he thought that, then I was going to be willing to go there for us.”
Pohlad remains confident that the Twins will exceed external expectations this year. When he was told sportsbooks set an over/under win total at 73½ wins, he responded, “That’s ridiculous.”
“I want to be aggressive,” Pohlad said. “That’s my personality. But there is only so much we can do given the timing that we were in. We tried to be aggressive on some things. Those things didn’t work out, and here we are. But I also don’t want something to get lost in translation here: We really like our team.”
Pohlad believes there is a strong mix of veterans and “young people that want to make a statement.” He gave a brief speech before the Twins’ first full-squad workout Monday, Feb. 16, emphasizing he wants to be active within the organization, and the players can feel comfortable communicating with him.