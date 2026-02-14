Liam Hendriks’ career comes full circle with return to Twins

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Liam Hendriks returned to Twins camp on Friday, Feb. 13, after 13 years with other teams. He described the last time he wore a Twins uniform as 40 pounds ago with no beard, no gray hairs and only a slight amount of pitching ability.
He will have a different uniform number this time, too.
He proudly revealed he will wear No. 31, a number that eluded him during his Twins tenure because it was taken by other players. He was the 31st Australian to reach the big leagues.
“Look, there’s something kind of cyclical about it, starting my career here, coming back now and hoping to restart my career after three lost years kind of thing,” said Hendriks, who pitched for the Twins from 2011-13 before he was designated for assignment.
Hendriks will make $2.25 million if he makes the Twins’ roster this year, according to a person familiar with his deal. He could reach an additional $1.75 million though performance bonuses if he pitches in 55 games and spends 150 days on the active roster.
He described his career arc as a horrible starter to “to a middling reliever to having a couple of good years.”
He’s pitched only 17⅔ innings over the past three seasons because of a five-month battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and two arm surgeries.
Hendriks drew interest from multiple teams after pitching in a showcase at Cressey Sports Performance in Florida. The Twins appealed to him because he could earn a high-leverage role in the bullpen, and there are still a lot of people he knows within the organization.