FORT MYERS, FLA. – When Derek Shelton is sitting in his manager’s office at Hammond Stadium, there is a two-month calendar to the right of his desk with all his daily tasks before “TRAVEL” is written in black ink March 24.
There is a whiteboard to Shelton’s left that lists strategic topics he wants to bring up to pitchers and catchers, like how they want to align the infield for bunts.
On his desk is a roster with some names highlighted. Shelton is in the process of meeting every player one-on-one in his office, which is partially a chance to become more familiar with each guy and an opportunity to explain how he views their roles entering camp.
During the Twins’ first few pitchers and catchers workouts, Shelton has embraced staying busy. He has chatted with fans. He’s roving across fields and bullpen mounds. As catchers took batting practice Saturday, Feb. 14, he was in left field with a glove running after some balls with a group of coaches.
It’s the way he wants it after he was unemployed for four months last season, fired by the Pittsburgh Pirates in his sixth season managing the club.
“You don’t realize the privilege of putting a major league uniform on until you don’t put a major league uniform on,” Shelton said after the first pitchers and catchers workout.
“Putting it on today, it was like, I haven’t done this in a while and it’s not just another regular spring training. That gets taken away from you for four months — today was a really cool day for me.”
When Shelton was fired after the Pirates started with a 12-26 record last year, it was the first time he was free during the summer months since he worked for a St. Louis moving company in 1996.