Fourteen days after Rocco Baldelli became the third-winningest manager in Twins history, the team announced Monday he will not return for another season.
Baldelli was fired after the Twins finished with a 70-92 record, missing the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.
It was the first time the Twins lost more than 90 games since 2016, prompting owner Joe Pohlad and team President Derek Falvey to make their first managerial change since they replaced Paul Molitor with Baldelli nearly eight years ago.
The Twins are one of five MLB teams currently searching for a manager. The rest of the coaching staff will be determined by the new manager in collaboration with Falvey and General Manager Jeremy Zoll.
“This game is ultimately measured by results, and over the past two seasons we did not reach the goals we set,” Falvey said in a statement. “I take personal responsibility for that. After discussions with ownership, we determined that this is the right moment for a change in voice and direction.”
Baldelli finished his seven-season tenure with a 527-505 record (.511 win percentage). The only Twins managers with more victories are Tom Kelly (1,140-1,244) and Ron Gardenhire (1,068-1,039).
The Twins claimed three American League Central division titles under Baldelli (2019, ’20 and ’23) and he won the 2019 American League Manager of the Year award. When they swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2023 wild card series, the Twins ended an 18-game playoff losing streak and advanced in the postseason for the first time in 21 years.
“Over the past seven years Rocco has been much more than our manager,” Falvey said. “He has been a trusted partner and teammate to me in leading this organization. Together we shared a deep care for the Twins, for our players and staff, and for doing everything in our power to put this club in the best position to succeed. Along the way we experienced some meaningful accomplishments, and I will always be proud of those, even as I wish we had ultimately achieved more.”