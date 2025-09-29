Scoggins: Someone had to take the fall for Twins, and that someone was Rocco Baldelli

Standing pat was not an option. Someone had to take the fall for the nightmare that the Twins find themselves in, so ownership and front office boss Derek Falvey picked the easiest and most convenient target.
The organization fired manager Rocco Baldelli on Monday after seven seasons, including a 70-92 finish in his final campaign.
The move measured a zero on the surprise meter, but this amounts to putting new shingles on a home that requires a complete teardown and rebuild.
“This game is ultimately measured by results, and over the past two seasons we did not reach the goals we set,” Falvey said in a release. “I take personal responsibility for that.”
So he fired a subordinate, a tale as old as time in professional sports.
Removing the manager from the equation does not send accountability high enough up the ladder, nor will it appease fan anger and distrust of Falvey and the Pohlad ownership.
To steal Jim Pohlad’s line, the organization is experiencing a total system failure. This move is a half measure that stops short of acknowledging that Baldelli was simply the face behind someone else’s failed masterplan.
Alas, Falvey isn’t going to fire himself, and the Pohlads apparently have enough faith in Falvey’s stewardship that he survives this mess — a mess he should be ultimately responsible for — unscathed.