The Twins’ marketing department is probably not going to put this sentence on billboards, but the 2026 Twins have a chance to be the most unusual bad team in recent franchise history.
Another sentence you might not see on television ads: The 2026 Twins probably won’t be the worst bad team in recent franchise history either.
You think this is a bad team? You might be right. But this team could be not so terrible for one historically unique reason:
The 2026 Twins have lots of quality arms.
Usually, when the Twins stink, it’s because they can’t dredge up enough competent pitching. This year’s team is deeper in the always important department of starting pitching than even a lot of the best teams in franchise history.
Remember, the 1987 Twins team that won the first major pro sports title in recent Minnesota history got through the playoffs and World Series with 2½ starters — Frank Viola, Bert Blyleven and Les Straker. In a 12-game postseason, Straker started the three games that Viola and Blyleven didn’t.
When the Twins went from being baseball’s model franchise to a hopeless wreck in 1993, the first of eight straight losing seasons, it was because they ran out of pitching.
When the Twins averaged fewer than 68 victories per season from 2011 through 2016, it was largely because they lacked pitching.