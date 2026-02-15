Byron Buxton is frustrated the Twins didn’t shut down offseason trade rumors

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Byron Buxton, speaking to reporters for the first time since the end of last season, made it clear there were a few things that upset him throughout the past offseason.
Buxton, who holds a full no-trade clause in his contract, didn’t like seeing his name floating in trade rumors.
He reiterated his loyalty to the Twins at last year’s All-Star Game — “I’m a Minnesota Twin for the rest of my life,” he said — when he was asked whether he would consider a trade with the Twins falling out of playoff contention. He made the same pledge after the Twins tore down their roster at last year’s trade deadline, too.
When Buxton’s name surfaced in trade rumors after the season ended, when there were questions about whether the Twins would commit to an even deeper rebuilding phase by trading pitchers Joe Ryan and Pablo López, he felt disrespected when the Twins didn’t publicly shut down any of the speculation like he did last summer.
“All it takes is for somebody at the top to go to the media, ‘We’re not trading you,’ ” Buxton said Sunday, Feb. 15. “Trade rumors stop, and now we don’t have those conversations. That’s how simple this could get.”
Buxton remained in touch with Ryan and López for portions of the offseason. Buxton described them as “unnecessary conversations” because they were all committed to the organization, but the trade rumors gave them uncertainty about their futures.
“The offseason was different,” Buxton said. “It’s a lot of guys in here that were pulling for each other and then to have your name blasted, and you know where we want to be, you know what we’re trying to work towards, you know what we’re doing, it’s different. I will say that. It’s different.”
Would Buxton say nothing has changed from how he felt last summer?