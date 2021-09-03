TAMPA — Randy Dobnak has missed the Twins' past 61 games because of a finger injury, but returns to the rotation tonight (6:10, BSN) at the Trop to face the American League East-leading Rays.

Dobnak was 1-6 with a 7.83 ERA before being sidelined. Righthander Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.70) starts for Tampa Bay.

The Rays (84-50) have the best record in the American League.

The Twins (58-75) are last in the AL Central and are 26-39 on the road.

Nelson Cruz has played 31 games for the Rays since being traded from the Twins. He's hitting .203 with seven homers and 21 RBI for Tampa, and overall has 26 homers and 71 RBI on the season.

The Rays are 24-7 since acquiring Cruz.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS

RAYS LINEUP

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Joey Wendle, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Austin Meadows, LF

Randy Arozarena, RF

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Francisco Mejia, C

Taylor Walls, SS