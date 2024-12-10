Nikki Giovanni, poet and literary celebrity, has died at 81

As a girl, she read everything from history books to Ayn Rand and was accepted to Fisk University, the historically Black school in Nashville, after her junior year of high school. College was a time for achievement, and for trouble. Her grades were strong, she edited the Fisk literary magazine and helped start the campus branch of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee. But she rebelled against school curfews and other rules and was kicked out for a time because her ''attitudes did not fit those of a Fisk woman,'' she later wrote. After the school changed the dean of women, Giovanni returned and graduated with honors in history in 1967.