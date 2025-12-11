Ramstad: Two lies Minnesotans can’t afford to keep telling

Minnesota’s prosperity is under assault by two falsehoods, present in the human services fraud of recent years and becoming visible now in the just-beginning 2026 political campaign.
The first lie is that most immigrants to Minnesota, who are mainly people of color, take more from the state — or nation — economically than they add to it. It’s mostly people on the political right who say this.
“Unfair!” they cry, as they exaggerate and distort the costs of immigration and, in the process, risk further slowing Minnesota’s population growth when it is already at its lowest rate.
The second lie is that most white people in Minnesota don’t want people of color to get ahead. It’s mostly people on the political left who say this.
“Injustice!” they cry. They see racism everywhere and, in trying to level the playing field or diminish white guilt, they try to reduce the harmful effects of competition and creative destruction. They risk eroding ambition and drive in Minnesota when it is most needed to overcome the growth problem that affects everyone.
I call these people the Amplifiers of the Two Lies. They are turning Minnesota into a place with one hand tied behind its back while it punches itself in the face with the other.
Articles by City Journal and the New York Times last month thrust into the national spotlight the multiyear series of fraudulent schemes against Minnesota’s human services programs.
The scale of the fraud and the fact that it happened to human service programs cuts at what makes Minnesota “Minnesota” to many people in the state and across America.