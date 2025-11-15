Sturdevant: When will Minnesotans reach their limit on property taxes?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I don’t see a gathering of pitchforks – yet.
But neither do I believe that Minnesotans are content with the rising property taxes they’ve been experiencing. Or that politicians can comfortably avoid that issue much longer.
There aren’t many constants in Minnesota’s shared life. But the unpopularity of the regressive, relentless, unforgiving property tax is exceedingly durable — and politically potent. Minnesota arguably owes its state income tax (1933) and the Minnesota Miracle state-local-school finance arrangement (1971) to surges of anti-property-tax populism.
Is the old anger coming back? There’s reason for unease, particularly in places where commercial property valuations are flat or declining while residential valuations are up. Think Minneapolis, St. Paul and a number of the state’s regional centers.
City and county levy boosts in Minneapolis are proposed at just under 8% next year. Even if those proposals shrink before enactment next month, homeowners could see percentage increases considerably larger because downtown’s office towers aren’t paying their former tax share.
In St. Paul, voter approval of a school operating levy referendum on Nov. 4 has put forecasts of next year’s increase for a median-valued home at a sum approaching $600 – about a 14% boost. As in Minneapolis, downtown St. Paul’s woes translate into higher tax bills for homeowners and higher rent for tenants.