“The Time of Our Singing” by Richard Powers

Two of my heroes are getting me through this pandemic — Dr. Fauci and Richard Powers. Following the doctor's orders to shelter in place, I curl up with a novel by the polymath whom I consider the best living American author. Peppered with references from Aristotle to Einstein to ad jingles (often in the same sentence), Powers' novels range in unlikely-until-him subject matter such as the rainforest, computer code writing or soap manufacturing, made vivid by his poetic, yet laugh-out-loud way with words, and characters. The only common thread: They're all long. Really long. Thus, perfect for pandemic reading.

Carla Waldemar, Minneapolis

