INDIANAPOLIS — Vikings brass is in Indianapolis this week to learn about draft prospects, but the first order of business is managing the salary cap ahead of free agency this month. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the future of high-priced veterans following talks with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O'Connell and others this week in Indianapolis.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ingram has 40 points, Pelicans beat Trail Blazers 121-110
Brandon Ingram stole the spotlight from the anticipated reunion between Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
Sports
Ten new inductees join Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame
The ceremony was held Wednesday night at the Mall of America.
Gophers
Gophers Young, Frank named top athletes at Big Ten indoor meet
Amira Young won the 60- and 200-meter races, Shelby Frank the weight throw. And both did so in impressive fashion.
Sports
No. 22 TCU wins 75-73 to deny No. 9 Texas a B12 title shot
Damion Baugh had a steal and a breakaway layup off the opening tip of the game to get 22nd-ranked TCU off and running in its home finale.
Sports
Late goal gives Golden Knights 3-2 win over Hurricanes
Reilly Smith scored off a pass from Michael Amadio with 3:42 left to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.