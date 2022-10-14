You're in your first apartment, and you're ready for an animal to be your roommate. But even if the place where you live is pet-friendly, you need to think about your neighbors and landlord when choosing your new pal. A loud or destructive pet isn't going to help you win friends and could cost you big bucks — or even get you kicked out. With that in mind, here are some apartment-friendly pets to consider.

Rats! No, that's not an interjection. Domestic rats are friendly, smart and like people. Highly trainable with food-based positive reinforcement techniques, they often enjoy riding in pockets and on shoulders as well as performing tricks. They come in seven coat varieties and 40 different colors and patterns; think cinnamon pearl, cocoa, silver lilac, merle and seal point Siamese, to name just a few.

Rats are easy to feed with commercial rat food, plus some fruit, nuts and vegetables to round out their diet. Choose a cage marketed for a slightly larger animal such as a chinchilla or guinea pig, and your rat will be good to go. They can be chewers, so keep them well supplied with chew toys. The downside: their short lifespan of two to three years.

If a feathered friend is more your style, look beyond noisy hookbills such as parrots. Doves are typically quiet — except for cooing sounds or morning greetings. "Their wings should not be clipped, and they should get free flight indoors every day," says Daleen Comer of Lake Forest, Calif. If you're worried about droppings, bird diapers or little "flight suits" are available commercially. When socialized from an early age, they can be docile and friendly.

Finches are charming aviary birds for both beginners and experienced bird lovers. Society or zebra finches are inexpensive, but they need a cage with plenty of space for flight and an assortment of toys and perches. They're a good choice if you enjoy looking at their pretty colors and listening to soft chattering but don't want to handle them.

Bearded dragons are friendly and easy to care for. These reptiles seem to enjoy human contact and are intrepid explorers around the house. As they move around, their tongue, which contains scent receptors, flicks out to tell them about their environment.

For Kristen Thornton of Castle Rock, Colo., a bearded dragon was a no-brainer since her husband and two sons are allergic to furry pets. Her son Cooper likes Ash, as they named her, "because she is cute, snuggly, active and fun."

Beardeds need large tanks with heat lamps or warming pads that ensure a range of temperatures in different areas, as well as special lighting to provide UVB rays so they can absorb dietary calcium. They are omnivores, eating both plants and insects, and live to be about 10 years old.

Blue-tongue skinks are ground lizards that are on the larger side — 1 to 2 feet in length. But they're easy keepers in terms of temperatures, bedding and food, says Ashley Timms of Sheffield, England, who has been a fan for 10 years.

"They do not require feeder insects and happily live on good meaty dog food and veggies. They are exceptionally smart and inquisitive and seem almost like cats." Price ranges from $150 to $250 unless you have your heart set on an unusual color or species. Then you can find yourself spending up to $5,000.

A tank for an adult should be at least 36 inches long by 18 inches wide by 10 inches high, but larger is better. Blue-tongue skinks prefer being "only lizards." Bonus: They can live 20 or more years.