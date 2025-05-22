Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Walz skips the sweet stuff for law school grads

Jeers to the outrage over Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s description of the city’s “bourgeois liberal mentality” in a New York Post story. Big whoop. The chief’s allowed to express his opinion. Wouldn’t it be swell if his remarks prompted self-reflection among the citizenry and a more expansive public dialogue instead of the knee-jerk backlash so common from certain corners of Minneapolis? O’Hara’s not even the first to say something like this. Back in 2020, former DFL Mayor Betsy Hodges wrote in a New York Times piece that, “White liberals, despite believing we are saying and doing the right things, have resisted the systemic changes our cities have needed for decades.” Don’t back down now, Chief O’Hara; let’s keep the conversation going.