Olson: You carry keys (probably). Are you a criminal?

For almost two years now, Rob Justen, the owner of Doyle Security Products in Minneapolis, has anxiously checked his mail, wondering if he’s going to receive a cease-and-desist letter from the state that risks sinking his business.
With 28 employees, Doyle Security sells lock cylinders and doors as well as metal blades to mom-and-pop shops and hardware stores that cut keys for customers.
A Minnesota law that took effect July 1, 2023, after passing the Legislature that year has rendered nearly all keys manufactured in Minnesota illegal. Yes, the keys to houses, apartments, cars, boats and ATVs — because of the composition of the metal.
Justen doesn’t want to break the law, but he and others say there’s no viable alternative to current alloys used to make keys, key blanks and the lock cores into which they are inserted.
“At first, we thought, ‘This is so ridiculous — they can’t enforce it because it would abolish key blades,’ ” Justen said.
But nearly two years later the law is still on the books with its fate at the Legislature still undetermined and facing a defining moment this week.