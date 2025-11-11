Cities consider independent probe of police response to Hortman, Hoffman shootings

In July, the Minnesota Star Tribune reviewed body camera footage which showed law enforcement waited more than an hour to physically enter the home to check on Melissa Hortman or try to apprehend Boelter. During that time, a drone was deployed to fly through the house. A source familiar with the drone footage said Hortman is shown immobile on the landing at the top of the stairs. At 4:42 a.m., she was taken out of the house and brought to an ambulance.