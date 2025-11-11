Cities consider independent probe of police response to Hortman, Hoffman shootings

Nearly five months after a string of politically motivated shootings shocked the state of Minnesota, a plan to have an outside agency review the law enforcement response to the attacks will be considered Monday evening by city councils in Brooklyn Park and Champlin.
An “After-Action Review Joint Powers Agreement” contract has been drafted between the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments of Brooklyn Park, Champlin and New Hope. If approved, those agencies are expected to sign a $429,500 contract soon that will conduct an independent review of their actions in the wake of the shootings of DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, and the killings of DFL Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.
The cost of the review would largely fall to Hennepin County and the state, which would pay more than $375,000 of the total.
The request, initiated by Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, would be performed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, a Virginia-based non-profit that promotes best practices around policing. It would examine how law enforcement responded to the incidents, which started shortly after 2 a.m. on June 14 when Hope Hoffman called 911 to report that her parents had been shot by a mask-wearing man impersonating a police officer.
Vance Boelter, of Green Isle, Minn., was ultimately identified as the suspect in the shootings and arrested 43 hours later near his home. He faces six federal indictments, including stalking and murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty, along with state charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
“The Parties see mutual benefit from conducting the [review] and the resulting report,” the proposed contract reads.
Law enforcement agencies would provide “relevant data and information” including policies, dispatch logs, incident reports and other records. The departments would be allowed to determine what is shareable “in accordance with applicable law.” They would also have to retain “all then-existing/retained emails and Microsoft Teams chats related to the Public Safety incident that were sent between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on June 14, 2025″ for a period of two years or until the review is completed.
The bulk of that data has been walled off from the public, outside of investigative details included in criminal complaints against Boelter.