Brooklyn Park Police Department clears officers who responded to Hortman slaying

The man charged with killing the Hortmans is Vance Boelter, a 57-year-old who state and federal criminal charging documents say disguised himself as a police officer and went on a shooting spree of DFL lawmakers whose names he carried on a list. Around 2 a.m., before going to the Hortmans’, Boelter reportedly traveled to Hoffman’s home and shot the senator and his wife, Yvette, multiple times, leaving the couple badly injured, charges say.