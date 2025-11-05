Brooklyn Park Police Department clears officers who responded to Hortman slaying

An internal investigation has cleared two Brooklyn Park police officers who waited more than an hour before entering the home of a Minnesota politician who’d been gunned down inside — a delay that raised questions over law enforcement response to the brutal slaying.
The preliminary review, which is common after incidents involving use of deadly force, found officers Zachary Baumtrog, who “discharged his duty handgun,” and Jay Bloyer followed policy after arriving at DFL Rep. Melissa Hortman’s home early in the morning of June 14, according to a news release.
However, the Brooklyn Park Police Department is still requesting a broader third-party review of the response and communications surrounding the incident, said department Inspector Matt Rabe.
Baumtrog and Bloyer “proactively conducted a check” at the Hortman residence around 3:30 a.m. June 14, after responding to the shooting at the Champlin home of DFL state Sen. John Hoffman, according to police.
The officers attempted to rescue Mark Hortman, who was bleeding in the doorway, according to the review conducted by the Brooklyn Park Police Department. According to the review, released Tuesday, neither officer “was aware of any other victims in the home at the time.”
“The department’s preliminary review determined that Officer Baumtrog’s use of deadly force, along with the actions of both officers, were consistent with Brooklyn Park Police Department policy and training,” the review concluded.
According to initial reports, the officers witnessed the suspect shoot Mark Hortman and enter the house.
“You had the officers shooting at the suspect, the suspect shoots Mark right in the entryway, he goes in the house and he starts shooting in the house,“ Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said in June. ”It’s really, really chaotic. As they called ‘shots fired,’ lots and lots of resources came. They converged on the house."