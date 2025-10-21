After legal fight, Hennepin County releases 911 transcript from attempted political assassination

A largely unredacted 911 transcript capturing the first moments of the shooting rampage allegedly carried out by Vance Boelter against Minnesota politicians this summer was released on Monday.
The transcript had been at the center of a legal dispute between law enforcement in Hennepin County and various media organizations in Minnesota, including the Star Tribune, over what information needed to be released under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. Two state agencies sided with the media, leading to the release of the transcript.
Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot in the doorway of their Champlin home at 2 a.m. on June 14. Their daughter, Hope Hoffman, called 911 at 2:05 a.m. and relayed critical information to law enforcement while providing aid to her parents, who both survived the attack.
The Star Tribune reported details of the 911 call in July, but the transcript offers a vivid description of Hope Hoffman’s effort to save her parents.
After giving a 911 dispatcher the address and saying her parents had been shot, Hope explains that a man dressed as “fake police” came to their door. When asked if she knew the shooter, Hope replies, “No, they were masked!” While begging for first responders to hurry, she explains the family has cameras outside their house that might have caught the shooter’s getaway vehicle.
She then describes how a man came to the door pretending to be police and rang the doorbell “a million times.” She said the family didn’t realize it wasn’t a police officer and the man was in a mask until “it was too late.”
She continually asks her parents how they are doing and to keep speaking to her while they wait for first responders. She tells the dispatcher that the shooter came at her father because he was a state politician.
After shooting the Hoffmans, Boelter then allegedly went to the homes of two other state politicians before killing Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, and the family dog, Gilbert, at their home in Brooklyn Park.