Southdale, AI gift assistants get big tests and other Black Friday trends

Amid health insurance hikes and recession concerns, Americans are about to feel the call of the mall. Whether their apprehensions about the economy will inhibit spending remains to be seen. But this much seems more certain than a Vikings win this weekend: Between 82% and 88% of consumers will shop from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, depending on which survey you believe. Overall, consumers are expected to spend $1,595 on average this holiday season, which is 10% less than last year, according to Deloitte’s annual holiday survey. But Twin Citians are apparently feeling more optimistic than the national average — holiday spending in this market is expected to hold steady at closer to $1,700.