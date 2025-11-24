Brown: With money flowing and change afoot, Minnesota’s iron industry must modernize or die

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
NASHWAUK, MINN. – Last week, I gazed up at the largest mining truck in Iron Range history — a 400-ton Komatsu 980E-5. The yellow behemoth occupies some 44,000 cubic feet of space, similar to Nashwauk’s two-story brick city hall a couple miles away. I couldn’t reach the top of the shiny new tires but, in fairness, neither could NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at full speed.
Mesabi Metallics is months away from finishing a new iron ore mining and processing facility in this northern Minnesota community. After two decades of starts and stops, an Indian investment group called Essar Global will launch the state’s first new taconite mine in more than 50 years next June.
But it is not the newness of the $2.4 billion Mesabi Metallics plant, or its $110 million fleet of electrified heavy equipment, that deserves our attention. Rather, the company’s direct-reduced grade iron pellets portend massive change in an industry that still provides most of the raw material used to make steel in America.
“The vision for the site is to be very diligent from an environmental perspective, support the mission of decarbonizing the steel industry, but also do that in a sustainable way from a competitive perspective,” said Joe Broking, CEO of Mesabi Metallics. “Because if we don’t, if we’re not competitive, we’ll all go away.”
Put another way, without adding direct-reduced iron products, Minnesota’s iron industry will fade sooner than those who depend on these high-paying jobs can bear.
Direct-reduced iron grade pellets contain more iron than traditional taconite pellets. They ultimately feed more efficient electric arc furnaces instead of blast furnaces like the ones that have dotted the Rust Belt and blotted the skies since the Industrial Revolution.