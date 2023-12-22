The Wild have proven they can win without their two best defensemen and leading point getter.

What about if they're also missing one of their top goal scorers?

They still didn't miss a beat.

The injury list is beginning to look like a competitive starting lineup, but the version of the Wild actually in action is holding its own as evidenced by them upending the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center to sustain the momentum from the team's most impressive victory of the season one game earlier.

Kirill Kaprizov denied a pesky rally by Montreal by burying his second straight overtime goal — and franchise-record eighth of his career — after Juraj Slafkovsky's shot hit traffic and then bounced into the net off Jake Middleton with 3:03 to go in the third period.

Before that, Brock Faber scored on the power play at 8:57 of the third after Marco Rossi registered his first NHL Gordie Howe hat trick by assisting on the Wild's first goal, scoring the second and then getting in his first fight.

Rossi also factored in Faber's first power play goal in the NHL to finish with a career-high three points.

In net, goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 22 shots for his fourth win in his last five starts and seventh in his last nine.

As for the Wild, they're on a 5-1 run.

What makes that performance even more impressive is that's how they've fared since they started to lose key players to injury.

Jonas Brodin and captain Jared Spurgeon have been gone from the blue line for the last six and five games, respectively, and Mats Zuccarello was sidelined before the Wild finished up a back-to-back at Boston on Tuesday.

How did the Wild respond?

By knocking off a top-5 team on its home ice with a plucky 4-3 overtime victory.

But another test was on deck.

Ryan Hartman, whose goal against the Bruins was his second in as many games, was scratched against Montreal because of an upper-body injury. The Wild made an emergency addition from Iowa in the American Hockey League, and forward Jake Lucchini arrived in St. Paul before puck drop. But the team opted to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Based on the first period, the Wild's offense didn't seem shorthanded.

Matt Boldy's one-timer on the power play (2-for-6) at 13:19 opened the scoring before Rossi buried a cross-zone pass from Zach Bogosian 1:35 later; the Canadiens challenged to see if the play was off-side, but it wasn't.

The second period, however, was a different story.

After managing just three shots in the first compared to 13 for the Wild, Montreal was more of a handful in the second.

The Canadiens' 8-0 blitz in shots to start the period culminated in a wrister from David Savard that sailed through traffic and by Gustavsson.

Barely a minute later, Montreal's Kaiden Guhle crushed Kirill Kaprizov into the boards, and Rossi immediately fought Guhle despite Guhle standing six inches taller and weighing 19 more pounds.

Both players were penalized for fighting, while Rossi received an extra two-penalty and 10-minute misconduct for instigating.

His exit to serve those penalties dropped the Wild to 10 forwards, and the team struggled to recalibrate.

Eventually, on a Marcus Foligno boarding penalty that carried over to the third period, the Canadiens finally took advantage when Nick Suzuki intercepted a deflected puck before it could reach Gustavsson and slid in a shot at 1:09. Overall, Montreal went 1-for-5.

But once Rossi returned, the Wild improved.

They drew a penalty on his first shift that led to Faber capitalizing on the power play against Montembeault, who racked up 20 saves.