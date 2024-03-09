Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell face franchise-changing decisions in their third offseason together when NFL free agency opens next week. The Vikings can currently negotiate with their own pending free agents; they have already re-signed tight end Johnny Mundt. But beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, all NFL teams can enter into contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. At that time, the new league begins, meaning contracts will expire and free agents can sign with a new team.
The Vikings' plan in free agency hinges on whether quarterback Kirk Cousins stays or goes. That decision will affect how the team spends its remaining salary cap space.
Vikings' unrestricted free agents
QB Kirk Cousins
QB Joshua Dobbs
OLB Danielle Hunter
OLB Marcus Davenport
OLB D.J. Wonnum
OLB Anthony Barr
ILB Jordan Hicks
LB Nick Vigil
LB Troy Dye
DL Jonathan Bullard
DL Sheldon Day
DL James Lynch
G Dalton Risner
G Chris Reed
OL David Quessenberry
OL Oli Udoh
OL Austin Schlottmann
OL Hakeem Adeniji
WR K.J. Osborn
WR Brandon Powell
RB Alexander Mattison
K Greg Joseph
Vikings' restricted free agents
RB Cam Akers
DL Khyiris Tonga
OL Blake Brandel
According to NFL.com, restricted free agents are players with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. They can negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can make qualifying offers (known as tenders) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If a tender is withdrawn, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.