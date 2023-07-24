Emanuel Reynoso dropped jaws at Allianz Field. Again.

Awarded with a free kick well outside of the 18-yard box, the Minnesota United star midfielder left-footed a score that curled in and away from Puebla goalkeeper Jesús Rodríguez. The crowd crackled into mayhem, though the Loons already led by four goals.

Reynoso's goal gave him a brace to match Bongokuhle Hlongwane, as MNUFC surged past Puebla to open Leagues Cup play with a 4-0 victory.

A month away from his team's next official match, Adrian Heath said United had no plans to overlook the Leagues Cup. It included all MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time, with three CONCACAF Champions Cup at stake.

Reynoso and Hlongwane clearly got the memo, as they carried the Loons' offense.

Merely six minutes into the second half, Reynoso fed Hlongwane with a well-placed cross that set up the 23-year-old South African for a high-percentage header amid few surrounding Puebla defenders.

Then Hlongwane paid Reynoso back.

Cut off from an otherwise electric sprint along the right side of the box, Hlongwane handed the possession to Reynoso — and all he had to do on this occasion was a chip, redeeming his first-half miss on the same type of shot that just barely missed off of the crossbar.

The Loons held a far more modest 1-0 lead at halftime, when their only goal came off of a one-man sequence in which Hlongwane created a "wow" moment of his own.

He broke into a sprint that stretched nearly three-quarters of the field, before what appeared to be a mis-dribble actually led him past a Puebla defender en route to a rocketed shot that left Rodríguez all but helpless.

And yet, perhaps the most perplexing aspect of MNUFC's night was the 10 men it fielded for much of the match.

In the 29th minute, defender Michael Boxall picked up a controversial red card that was officially ruled only after an extended VAR. Unhappy as he and many others fans were in the aftermath, it didn't hold back the Loons from their dominant two-way display.

In support of Reynoso and Hlongwane's offensive efforts, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair recorded yet another clean sheet with several high-leverage saves — one of which turned away Ángel Robles' long, well-hit shot on goal that would've otherwise tied the first-half score.