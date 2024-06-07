NEW YORK – After six miserable games against the New York Yankees within the past month, the Twins could finally celebrate some good news. They aren't scheduled to play the Yankees again.

Pablo López, the last Twins pitcher standing between a season series sweep, surrendered seven runs and a career-high six walks in four innings in an 8-5 loss Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

The season series was a one-sided beatdown. The Twins were losing at the end of 51 of their 54 innings against the Yankees throughout their six-game season series, outscored 36-12.

The Twins hold a .619 winning percentage since April 22, the start of their 12-game winning streak, but they never figured out how to beat the team that has tortured them for the last two decades. New York dropped one season series to the Twins in the last 23 years — last season was the exception — but this was its first sweep over the Twins since 2009.

López, who became the first Twins pitcher to walk six batters in a game since Chris Archer did it twice during the 2022 season, never looked like himself. He hit Yankees catcher Austin Wells with an errant slider in a 0-2 count in the second inning. Two batters later, López left a first-pitch fastball over the heart of the plate and watched Trent Grisham whack it into the right-field seats for a two-run homer.

Grisham entered Thursday with two hits in 39 at-bats this season (.051 batting average).

Twins catcher Christian Vázquez hit a game-tying homer in the third inning, his second straight game with an extra-base hit matches his total from his first 35 games. López responded by walking his first three batters — Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton — in the bottom half of the inning. López entered with 11 walks in 67 innings this season.

All three walks ended up scoring. Gleyber Torres poked a two-strike sinker through the right side of the infield for a two-run single, and Wells followed with a sacrifice fly. A leaping grab from Max Kepler on the warning track prevented the 34-pitch inning from spiraling even further out of control.

López, who had his ERA balloon to 5.45, surrendered two more runs in the fourth inning after Anthony Volpe reached on an infield single and Judge drew a four-pitch walk. With López mired in yet another jam, Volpe and Judge executed a double steal, and Vázquez's throw to third base bounced into left field after it was well wide of the bag. Two pitches after the throwing error, Stanton hit an RBI single up the middle.

The Twins, despite López's poor start, had their best offensive game against the Yankees. Righthanded starter Marcus Stroman lasted only 4 2/3 innings. After putting two runners in scoring position with none out in the fifth inning, Carlos Correa hit a sacrifice fly and Max Kepler dropped a ground-rule RBI double down the left-field line on a ball that Judge, the Yankees left fielder, inexplicably didn't attempt to catch.

Kepler's double was the Twins' first hit with a runner in scoring position in their six games against the Yankees, ending a 0-for-25 streak, and he scored from third when Carlos Santana hit a two-out RBI single to right field.

The Twins, trailing by three runs after a 56-minute rain delay at the end of the fifth inning, left two men on base in the sixth inning when Kepler struck out against reliever Luke Weaver. Correa, who homered off Stroman in the first inning, was robbed of a hit in the eighth inning with two runners on base after Volpe made a diving stop in the shortstop hole and fired a throw to second base for an inning-ending force out.